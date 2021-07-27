Tokyo sets daily record for covid-19 cases as Olympics roll on

Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Medical Science who specializes in infectious diseases, said it was getting harder to persuade people that restrictions on everyday activities were needed. “It might be OK to lock down if people knew that it would end the pandemic, but it isn’t going to do that. It will likely continue with ups and downs," Dr. Yotsuyanagi said.

