'Told Congress leaders to stop criticising Adani after…': Gourav Vallabh slams party
Gourav Vallabh criticised Congress for targeting Adani and Ambani. He had advised them to stop after Adani was cleared by SEBI. Vallabh resigned from Congress over differences, citing discomfort with party's direction and inability to criticize wealth creators.
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 4 April has again criticised the Congress and accused them of being at odds with the nation's wealth producers, notably businessman and billionaire investor Gautam Adani.
