Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that the Centre should tone down its nationalist rhetoric and not politicise the armed forces and stop baying for revenge against China in the border controversy.

The statement comes days after tensions at the India-China border in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh region escalated and at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

"In order to ensure we do not escalate matters, I sincerely urge that nationalistic rhetoric should be toned down. This is not the time for language of provocation and revenge," Gowda said on Friday.

His statement comes ahead of all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border incident.

He said that the government should also not encourage reactionary language of economic boycott of China as it had deep implications and that the country should be guided by pragmatism.

Gowda said that the most of the information available on the incident was through the media.

"It is important to keep the nation informed at all times," Gowda said in his letter.

"Media outlets spreading fake information and cheap rhetoric endanger the lives of our soldiers and diplomatic staff. Social media retribution is of particular concern," the letter added. Since the incident, there has been clamour to boycott Chinese products and even the cuisine to retaliate the brutality inflicted on the Indian armed force personnel at the border.

He added that the opposition should refrain from using 'intemperate language'.

"In recent time, there is an effort to politicise the armed forces. That is dangerous," he said. Gowda added that an inquiry should be conducted into the incident to know what exactly led to the tragic incidents.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via