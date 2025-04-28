’Took the time to reflect’: Robert Vadra clarifies remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, ‘my intentions…’

Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday clarified his recent remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that his intentions were "misinterpreted", further stating that it was his responsibility to clarify them.

Vadra also stated that he strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and stood with India.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote in a post “Because my intentions have been misinterpreted, I understand it is my responsibility to clarify them. I am committed to clarifying myself with honesty, transparency, and respect. I decided to wait in silence for a few days, but this should not be construed as silence, indifference or lack of patriotism. ”

Robert Vadra's post on Facebook.

“In fact, it is because of my deep love for my country, my deep respect for truth and my commitment to dedication that I took the time to reflect before speaking. Silence is the stage where responsibility matures, emotions calm down and words can be chosen carefully rather than impulsively,” he said.

“I want to be clear about what my thoughts are: I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of innocent people and shattered their families. I stand with India and will always do so. There is no argument - political, religious or ideological - that can be used to stop this attack. Violence against innocent and unarmed people cannot be condoned,” Vadra noted.

Vadra also condoled the demise of the people in the attack further urging everyone to remember the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi of following non-violence.

“I believe that terrorism in any form is an attack not only on individuals but on the soul of humanity. It destroys the fundamental right of every human being to live without fear. No reason, no logic can justify the shedding of innocent blood. I mourn for all those whose lives were lost, whose future was taken away, whose hearts were filled with unimaginable grief, and I urge everyone to remember the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi - he said that non-violence is the courageous choice,” he added.

"The suffering of our countrymen is our own suffering. Today, in this hour of grief, I express my commitment to build a world where no child, no family, no community lives under the shadow of terror," the post further read.

What was Vadra's remark on Pahalgam terrorist attack? On April 23, Vadra termed the Pahalgam attack as "cowardly" and said that such attacks failed to serve any legitimate purpose and only deepened societal divisions.

"...I condemn this incident...Such incidents do not raise any issue. It is a cowardly way to raise the issues by attacking civilians...Religion and politics should stay separated. They (terrorists) killed people after checking their IDs, because they think that Muslims are being suppressed."

“I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act,” Vadra told news agency ANI, a day after at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by gunmen in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this?” Vadra asked.

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, and injured several others. It has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted swift diplomatic and strategic countermeasures from the Indian government.