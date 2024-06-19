The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a checklist to review the party's below-par performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections for the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Through the list of questions in the checklist, the saffron party will try to analyse reasons for its defeat in most of the constituencies in the state.

The party will also explore seats, except Varanasi and Lucknow, where it won but with a reduced victory margin than 2019 general elections, according to a report in Indian Express. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Varanasi for the third term, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won Lucknow again. The victory margins in both the seats, however, came down compared to 2019.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP could win just 33 down from 62 seats it won in 2019. The vote share of the party came down from 49.98 per cent in 2019 to 41.37 per cent in 2024.

The BJP won 240 seats across the country in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which were declared on June 4. Since the number was 32 short of 272-seat majority mark in the Lok Sabha, the BJP had to rely on its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in power for the record third term.

For the review, the BJP has assigned senior leaders in Uttar Pradesh. These leaders have been asked to to visit each Assembly segment of the Lok Sabha seat assigned to them. They have to submit their reports to the state leadership by June 25. The state leadership will then send a report to the central leadership, the Indian Express report said.

Among the state leaders, party's UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has been tasked to analyse the defeat Faizabad constituency which also includes Ayodhya town where the Ram Temple is situated. Chaudhary will also review Amethi where former Union Minister Smriti Irani lost to Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma.

Similarly, UP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will review Raebareli, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won. BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla will review Saharanpur and state vice-president Dharmendra Singh will take stock of loss in Muzaffarnagar, where former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan lost.

Here are some questions in the BJP's checklist:

1. How active were party workers on the ground?

2. Did decisions of the government, the Centre or the state, play a role in a loss?

3. What was the movement of party leaders among people of their castes?

4. Why did voters from a community drift away from the party?

5. Why did Hindu voters get divided along caste lines?

6. What effect did visits by leaders have on various communities?

7. How was the booth management?

8. What was the narrative created by the Opposition parties against the BJP?

9. What was the movement of Opposition candidates on the ground and what resources did they use in their campaign?

10. What was the impact of the Constitution and reservation issues on the campaign?

