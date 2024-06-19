Top 10 questions that BJP is looking at to review its Lok Sabha debacle in Uttar Pradesh. Full details here
Of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won just 33 seats down from 62 it won in 2019 general elections. The vote share of the party came down from 49.98 per cent in 2019 to 41.37 per cent in 2024 in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a checklist to review the party's below-par performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections for the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Through the list of questions in the checklist, the saffron party will try to analyse reasons for its defeat in most of the constituencies in the state.