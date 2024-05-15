Top Events of the Day: Today marks a whirlwind of political rallies and crucial legal hearings across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will champion his party's prospects at three major rallies in Mumbai, Maharashtra, aiming to sway voters with his vision. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address crowds in Rourkela, Sorada, and Kantabanji, Odisha, highlighting key national issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Mumbai

As the election dates near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing two significant rallies in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading roadshows on May 15 and 17.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s itinerary in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's schedule in Odisha has been updated. Originally slated to visit Rourkela and Kantbanji on May 15 for election rallies, Shah will now address public meetings in Surada and Boudh instead. This visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10, ahead of the state's first-phase polls.

Amit Shah's Massive Roadshow in Cuttack

The Cuttack Nagar BJP president, JP Nadda announced that Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct a massive roadshow in Cuttack tomorrow. Starting from Gopabandhu Park, the roadshow will traverse major junctions including Buxi Bazar and Chandni Chowk, culminating at Chandi Mandir Chhak.

Opposition INDIA Bloc's Potential Joint Press Conference

The Opposition INDIA bloc is exploring the possibility of hosting a joint press conference in Lucknow on May 15. Expected to participate are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bike Rally in Bolangir

On May 15, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to lead a motorcycle rally in Bolangir, Odisha, adding momentum to the ongoing campaign efforts.

CUET UG 2024 Examination

The CUET (UG) 2024 examination will start on May 15. This hybrid-mode exam (combining computer-based and pen-and-paper formats) will cater to about 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities in India and 26 cities abroad.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab in Assam

The Rajasthan Royals are set to face Kings XI Punjab on May 15 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam for IPL Match. The team is also planning to engage with the local culture, visiting notable sites such as the Kamakhya Temple and Kaziranga National Park.

CANARA BANK More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!