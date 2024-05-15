Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match, CUET UG and more
Top Events of the Day: As Maharashtra and Odisha witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah rallying support, Lucknow prepares for a potential powerhouse meeting among leaders of the INDIA bloc, setting the stage for collaborative opposition strategies.
Top Events of the Day: Today marks a whirlwind of political rallies and crucial legal hearings across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will champion his party's prospects at three major rallies in Mumbai, Maharashtra, aiming to sway voters with his vision. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address crowds in Rourkela, Sorada, and Kantabanji, Odisha, highlighting key national issues.