Top events today: BJP to kick off Haryana polls campaign with Kurukshetra rally, Nitin Gadkari to hold ‘Janata Darbar’

Top events today: Today, August 4, is packed with significant events and milestones across various sectors. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project, which promises to enhance water accessibility for over 1 lakh residents. Take a look:

Amit Shah to inaugurate 24x7 Manimajra water supply project Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project on August 4. The project, costing ₹75 crore, will benefit over 1 lakh residents in Manimajra, including those in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar, and old Manimajra.

The initiative comprises two main segments: capital work and water meter installation. Approximately ₹70 crore has been allocated for capital works, while ₹90 crore is earmarked for maintenance over the next 15 years.

BJP to kick off Haryana polls campaign with Kurukshetra rally The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is gearing up to launch its campaign with a major rally in Kurukshetra's Thanesar constituency on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

The rally will feature prominent leaders, including Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharges Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Surendera Nagar, former Chief Minister and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and state president Mohan Lal Badoli, among others.

Nitin Gadkari to host ‘Janata Darbar’ on civic issues in Nagpur The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is preparing for the Janata Darbar with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aimed at addressing citizens' complaints related to civic issues. Scheduled for August 4, the event will be held at the NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines from 11 am to 3 pm. The Janata Darbar will be divided into two segments for the residents of six Assembly constituencies in the city. During the first hour, Gadkari will meet with people from the East, North, and Central Nagpur Assembly segments.

Four UP MLAs to fly to US to attend National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2024 At least four MLAs from Uttar Pradesh will be traveling to the United States to attend the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2024, which is set to begin on August 4. Among these MLAs is Surabhi Patel, the only woman MLA from India, who represents the Kaimganj constituency in Farrukhabad district.

National Friendship Day on Aug 4 Happy Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day, the foundation of human connection, is a special tribute that transcends borders, countries, and backgrounds to celebrate the bond of love, the joy of togetherness, and gratitude for support and companionship. Mutual respect, trust, support, and shared experiences form the cornerstone of this connection. Every year, this special day is observed to celebrate the beautiful love and affection shared among friends, which makes our lives better. Read here.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to inaugurate Karyasamrat Free Mega Health Camp The third phase of the Karyasamrat Free Mega Health Camp will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. This camp, organized by the Someshwar Foundation, is held in honor of the late Karyasamrat MLA Vinayak Nimhan's birth anniversary. The inauguration will occur on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 9 am at the Agriculture Ground, Sinchannagar, Pune. Leaders from all political parties will also be in attendance.

NASA warns about a 410-ft asteroid passing close to Earth NASA has issued a warning about a significant asteroid named 2024 OC, which is expected to pass by Earth on August 4th at 16:10 UTC (9:40 PM IST). This large space rock, measuring 410 feet (125 meters) across, is traveling at a speed of 35,996 km/h. The asteroid is part of the Apollo group, a category of near-Earth objects (NEOs) with orbits that cross Earth's path. While most NEOs do not pose a threat due to their distant trajectories, some, known as potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs), require closer monitoring. PHAs are defined as asteroids larger than 460 feet (140 meters) that have the potential to come close to Earth.

Naval Tata Hockey Jharkhand Junior State Hockey C’ship The Naval Tata Hockey Jharkhand Junior State Championship 2024 (Men) is scheduled to start on August 4 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) in Golmuri. Organized by Hockey Jharkhand, the tournament will see eight teams from different districts across the state competing in the event.