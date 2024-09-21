Top events today: PM Modi in US for Quad Summit; Sri Lanka Presidential polls; and more

Today marks an important day in the realm of politics as well as international events.

Take a look:

PM Modi in US for sixth Quad Leaders' Summit PM Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which US President Joe Biden is hosting in his hometown on September 21.

Quad brings together four countries--India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

Before leaving for US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for a three-day visit, he emphasized that the Quad has become a crucial coalition of like-minded countries dedicated to fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his statement before the trip, PM Modi said, “I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Atishi to take oath as Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21 Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that the party's MLA, Atishi, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21.

"Atishi will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, other ministers will also take their oaths alongside her," the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who has staked claim to become the next Delhi Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that she is happy about the trust posed in her by the outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but also sad that he has resigned from his post.

Sri Lanka set to vote in presidential election on Saturday Sri Lanka is gearing up for its first presidential election since the 2022 economic meltdown, which triggered massive protests and forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country as thousands stormed the Presidential Palace.

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, is running for re-election as an independent candidate, building on the success of his efforts to steer Sri Lanka out of its economic crisis—a recovery widely praised by experts as one of the fastest globally. Read here.

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party gets permit for rally The Punjab government late on Friday night refused to give jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI permission for its much-hyped power show at Lahore's historic Minar-e-Pakistan but allowed the party to hold its rally at the outskirts of the city on Saturday, PTI reported.

Following the Lahore High Court order, the Lahore deputy commissioner in a no objection certificate (NOC) permitted the party to hold its rally at Kahna in a cattle market on Saturday.

J'khand: Mobile internet services to be suspended for 5 hours on Sat, Sun for recruitment test Mobile internet services will be suspended for over five hours across the state on Saturday and Sunday due to the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), as stated in an official announcement.

The suspension will occur from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on both days to prevent any malpractice during the exam.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren mentioned that he has discussed the examination preparations with senior officials.

"Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Amit Shah in Jammu for campaigning Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday night ahead of the hectic day-long campaigning on Saturday during which he will address five public rallies in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah arrived here from Delhi and drove straight to the State Guest house, a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Shah will fly to Poonch early Saturday morning and address the first of four rallies in Mendhar, followed by Surankote in the Poonch district, he added.