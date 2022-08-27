Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the party, criticized the "coterie" that runs the Congress party, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. He blamed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the 'consultative mechanism' of the party that earlier existed.

In the letter, he said that all senior and experienced party leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. Azad also stated that the important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi, or rather worse, his security guards and PAs, according to the Hindustan Times.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a "nominal figurehead".

Here, the reference to security guards can be seen as a scathing attack on KB Byju. Earlier, KB Byju used to be in the Special Protection Group, but later joined Rahul Gandhi's team after becoming the party's general secretary. However, he has not received a formal designation yet.

Byju has grown large in stature from being in charge and managing Rahul Gandhi's security to handling his key assignments such as the Goa elections, and now, a key man for Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is the person who manages all of Rahul Gandhi's travels. He was also Rahul Gandhi's personal messenger to Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the political turmoil in Punjab, the letter read as quoted by HT.

Apart from KB Byju, the most prominent member of Team Rahul is the general secretary in charge of the organization (GSO), KC Venugopal, who Azad doesn’t name directly. In 2017, he was elevated to general secretary in charge of Karnataka, and in 2019, he took over his current role.

The other general secretaries who are part of Gandhi’s team are Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken.

His mention of PAs is also directed at members of Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff including Alankar Sawai, a former ICICI Bank executive who heads the research team, and for some time handled Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account.

The list also includes Oxford-educated Kaushal Vidyarthee, who is Rahul Gandhi’s official secretary handling his daily engagements, and Sachin Rao, who was part of the personal team but now handles training and the publication Sandesh.

Azad said that Congress has lost the will and ability, under the leadership of the coterie, to fight for what is right for India.

After reading this letter, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he doubts that the resignation letter of Gulam Nabi Azad has been authored by him and asserted or someone else in another party. He also slammed Azad over his resignation letter and said that if the latter had issues he could have raised them rather than being a mute spectator.

Azad's resignation has come days after the veteran political leader resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee and political affairs committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress hours after his appointment.

Azad likely to float a new political party

After resigning from the Congress party, Azad has hinted about floating a new political party in his five-page resignation letter. Signaling his next political move in his resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said, “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the fold of the Indian National Congress."

GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.