Top leaders in Rahul's coterie that runs Congress: Azad's resignation letter3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a ‘nominal figurehead’.
Ghulam Nabi Azad called Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a ‘nominal figurehead’.
Listen to this article
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the primary membership of the party, criticized the "coterie" that runs the Congress party, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. He blamed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the 'consultative mechanism' of the party that earlier existed.