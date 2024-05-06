In an open letter, prominent Vice Chancellors and academic leaders from across India have voiced their dissent against allegations made by Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the selection process of university heads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The signatories, which include prominent figures such as Prof. Vinay Pathak from CSJM University, Kanpur, and Prof. Bhagwati Prakash Sharma from Pacific University, Udaipur, have denounced the claims that appointments are based on affiliations rather than merit.

The letter not only defends the integrity of the university leadership selection process but also highlights the academic community's resolve to maintain the educational standards and ethical governance against politically motivated accusations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The process by which Vice Chancellors are selected is characterized by stringent, transparent, rigorous procedure grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction, and integrity," the letter stated, categorically rejecting Gandhi's allegations.

Highlighting their roles as "guardians of knowledge and administrators of academia," the academic leaders reaffirmed their commitment to high standards of governance, ethical behaviour, and institutional integrity. They expressed their dedication to fostering an environment that values diversity, encourages independent thinking, and supports academic achievement.

Moreover, the Vice Chancellors detailed the advancements in academic quality and societal relevance under their stewardship, citing improvements in global rankings, innovative research, and curriculum enhancements that effectively bridge the gap between academic theory and industry practice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The open letter also addressed the political implications of Gandhi's statements, urging the public and other stakeholders to discern facts from fiction and to refrain from spreading baseless rumours. "We strongly urge all individuals involved to exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumours, and from participating in dialogue that is well-informed, constructive, and supportive of our shared goal of creating a dynamic and inclusive educational environment," the letter encouraged.

Lastly, the signatories called for legal action against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defamation and making false claims for political gain. "It is, therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law," the letter demanded.

