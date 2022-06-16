‘This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency,’ Shashi Tharoor tweeted along with the video
Amid a row over the treatment meted out to the Congress workers during Wednesday's protests in the national capital by the Delhi Police, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Congress MP Jothimani on Twitter. In the video, the legislator is alleging that she was brutally assaulted by the Delhi police.
"This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the @DelhiPolice and demand accountability. speaker @ombirlakota please act!,"Shashi Tharoor tweeted along with the
In the video, Jothimani, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Karur, alleged that the Delhi police tore her clothes and carried her like a criminal in a bus along with other women protesters. She showed her torn kurta.
"The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal," she said.
She alleged that the police also refused to give water to them.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today over the treatment meted out to the party's legislators by the Delhi Police amid their protest over the Enforcement Directorate probe against the party leader Rahul Gandhi.
The delegation will be led by the Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Delhi Police for entering and attacking party workers, without provocation, at 24 Akbar Road.
The complaint was registered at Tughlak Road Police Station, New Delhi.
A delegation of senior Congress leaders including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO).
The senior leaders presented a detailed written complaint highlighting "the brazen and illegal actions of officials of the Delhi police in entering and attacking workers of the INC, without provocation," at 24 Akbar Road during a conference held on Wednesday.
Senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and others were detained by Delhi Police and taken to Tughlak Road police station on Tuesday while they were protesting over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
The leaders were protesting outside Congress headquarters, Akbar Road in the national capital.The leaders detained by Delhi Police include Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others.