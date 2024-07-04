Amid all the talks that the Democrats are likely to drop Joe Biden from the Presidential Race, Vivek Ramaswamy said that the ‘anyone but Biden’ was obvious for last one year but the bigger question is ‘what's next’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy posted on X (previously Twitter), “The later the Dems make the switch, the more advantageous it actually is for them"

Full post here: A lot of geniuses are coming out of the woodwork to predict that it won’t be Biden, but that’s been obvious for over a year. The real question is what’s going to happen in the next 4 months. Follow the incentives: the later the Dems make the switch, the more advantageous it actually is for them. Here’s why: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There’ll be the initial 3-4 month “honeymoon phase" where the public, aided by MSM coverage, is likely to fall in love with *anyone* they put up as Biden’s successor. At minimum, it’ll be the public’s sense of relief, akin to the feeling of gratitude that a tortured prisoner feels for his liberator.

The Democrats’ ideal scenario is for the election to occur during that honeymoon phase, long before the “public scrutiny" of the new nominee begins. Every day that passes between now & late August to make the switch, the better off they will be. Conventional wisdom says it’s messy for them to swap someone out late, but it’s increasingly clear that view is wrong.

The GOP’s best way to protect against this risk is to offer our own vision of who we are & what we stand for, *irrespective* of which puppet the Democratic machine puts up next. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Individual, family, nation, and God beats race, gender, sexuality and climate. Trump’s embrace of national pride & American exceptionalism is something that countless Americans are hungry for, regardless of race or party. That’s how we win & save our nation.

Biden to continue to run for democrats Joe Biden is "absolutely not" pulling out of the White House race, his spokeswoman said Wednesday, as pressure mounted on the president following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panic has gripped Democrats in the wake of last week's TV debate, and internal rumblings about finding a replacement candidate before November's election have been amplified by polls showing Trump extending his lead.

The New York Times and CNN reported that Biden, 81, had acknowledged to a key ally that his reelection bid was on the line if he failed to quickly reassure the public that he was still up to the job.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre rejected those reports outright, insisting Biden has no intention of withdrawing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The president is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race," she told reporters.

In a call with campaign and party staffers, Biden insisted he was going nowhere.

"I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we're going to beat him again in 2024," he said, according to a source close to the campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!