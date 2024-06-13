Tough NDA Vs INDIA Rajya Sabha battle on cards in Maharashtra & Haryana. Explained in 5 key points
NDA Vs INDIA: Ten Rajya Sabha seats from seven states have fallen vacant after as many members got elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded general elections. Of these, seven were held by the ruling BJP, two by the Congress party and one by the RJD.
Ten Rajya Sabha seats from seven states have fallen vacant after the members got elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded general elections. Of the now-vacant seats, seven were held by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), two by the Congress and one by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).Of the vacant seats, two each are in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.