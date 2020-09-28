Tractor set on fire near Delhi's India Gate to protest farm bills

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi this morning during protests against the farm bills. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal as saying.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three bills passed in Parliament last Sunday, that have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana.