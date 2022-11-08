Trafficked: How a job scam lured Indian men to lawless Myanmar

“It’s no sales, but full-on scamming," said Avinash Kumar, a 31-year-old commerce postgraduate from Bihar who was also hired for HaoTai and then made to work for a crypto company called Devil. A 30-year-old MBA graduate from Mumbai, who also worked at the same campus for Devil, had a similar story. The salespersons had to pose as women on Facebook or Instagram, and reach out to users from the US and Canada. “Once someone comments on your post, you start DMing him, with the conversation often involving sexual content. You then try to get him on WhatsApp, where you start talking about crypto investment plans. Once he looks ready to invest, the team leader takes over. A link to a fake crypto ‘exchange’ is sent, to invest in currencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum. After the purchase is made, coins would show on his account, but he won’t be able to sell/trade them. You will then have to block the person from every platform," the Mumbai professional, who did not want to be named, said.