Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ’ wife Amruta took swipes at each other on Twitter over Mumbai Police’s decision to transfer salary accounts of its staff to HDFC Bank from Axis Bank.

The war of words began after Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had posted on Twitter that the change of bank was a 'much-needed move', considering the bank was arbitrarily chosen.

"Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis bank soon. Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and state government employees' salary accounts moved overnight," she tweeted on Friday.

Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis bank soon.

Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen& state government employees’ salary accounts moved overnight. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 23, 2020

Amruta replied saying “opportunist dal badlu" cannot understand honesty and hard work. “Axis Bank is not my family Bank-it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic दल बदलू understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services," Amruta said. Amruta is the vice-president and corporate head (West India) at Axis Bank.

Axis Bank is not my family Bank-it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic दल बदलू understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services https://t.co/bFDnvjiaEa — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 23, 2020

Priyanka then posted another tweet in response asking why her previous post affected Amruta when she wasn’t even mentioned in it.

“Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? About the दल बदलु bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you," Chaturvedi said.

Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? 😀

About the दल बदलु bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you. 🤭🤭 https://t.co/qwAfRHNYZF — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 23, 2020

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse had resigned from the BJP Wednesday, blaming Fadnavis for "destroying his life" and his political career. Khadse lashed out at Fadnavis after quitting the BJP and claimed that the former chief minister instructed the police to implicate him in a fake harassment case.

Earlier this year, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had issued notice to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the chief secretary and two others on a petition against the transfer of accounts of police staff and others from public sector banks to Axis Bank.

