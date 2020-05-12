BENGALURU: A political row has broken out in Karnataka, with the Congress party and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) accusing the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government of giving into the builders' lobby and transferring the state's labour secretary.

P. Manivannan, secretary, labour and information department, was abruptly transferred, without a new post, late on Monday, triggering speculation that the move was the result of him penalising businesses for not paying salaries of staff during the lockdown.

He was relieved of both the posts and replaced by Maheshwar Rao who is secretary commerce and industries department (MSME & mines).

The transfer has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that it believes has faltered on its handling of the covid-19 crisis.

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said it was the duty of the government to protect "honest officers" and not "yield to pressure" of lobbies.

"Under these circumstances bowing to the pressure of lobbies, transfers and taking hasty decisions regarding labour laws is totally wrong," Eshwar Khandre, working president of the Congress's Karnataka unit, said.

Manivannan, in a recent interaction with the state chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), had said the state government was planning to relax labour laws such as increasing overtime on working hours and stopping the increase in minimum wages. He had also said the labour department will not take complaints of non-payment of salaries by industries, Mint had reported.

This had led to objections from trade union activists.

Manivannan, a captain in the territorial army, is known for his efforts to bridge the gap between government and public. He created a Telegram group, which has over 27,000 members, to fight fake news and disseminate verified information on covid-19.

His transfer led to #BringBackCaptain trending on Twitter.

A Twitter user said he was 'angry and frustrated' at the government's decision.

"I always believe in the power of the citizens and transparency in the system to bring the positive change that we want. Let's work towards ideas, rather than individuals," Manivannan said on Twitter.

