Trapped in Kabul, prominent Afghan women fear retribution under Taliban rule

Nabila had been trained as part of the Justice Sector Support Program, which was funded with more than $200 million of a total of $1 billion in U.S. taxpayer money spent on promoting rule of law in Afghanistan. Meeting The Wall Street Journal for an interview in central Kabul was the first time she had come from the suburbs into the city where she used to work every day, she said. She traveled dressed in all black with her face covered, with her husband as an escort to avoid angering the Taliban, who say women shouldn’t leave the house alone.