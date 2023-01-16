Travelers with food allergies fight for early boarding
Fliers have filed DOT complaints over preboarding rules they say are inconsistently applied by airlines
Some travelers with food allergies say airlines aren’t doing enough to ensure their safety on flights and are asking regulators to step in.
Passengers with potentially life-threatening allergies say that being able to notify flight crews of their medical conditions and to preboard flights to clean their seats is crucial. They say that the policies vary widely from carrier to carrier and that execution of them can vary from flight to flight. Some of these travelers have called on the Department of Transportation to mandate access to preboarding and other policies for passengers with allergies.
Airline employees often make decisions based on a limited understanding of the medical condition, federal disability regulations and their own company’s policies, according to advocates for people with food allergies.
An estimated 26 million U.S. adults and nearly six million children have food allergies, based on studies published, respectively, in the medical journals JAMA Network Open and Pediatrics. Shellfish, milk, peanuts and tree nuts are among the most common allergies, according to Food Allergy Research and Education, a nonprofit. Allergies can trigger anaphylaxis, a severe reaction that can cause death in less than 15 minutes, according to the Allergy and Asthma Network. For some, accidentally touching crumbs of food on a tray table and then eating or rubbing one’s eye can trigger an episode.
Matthew Peicker, a 20-year-old college student from New Hampshire, is allergic to peanuts and tree nuts. During a September trip, Mr. Peicker took four American Airlines flights. On one of his return flights from Las Vegas to Charlotte, N.C., he says the gate agent said he couldn’t preboard, a violation of the carrier’s policy. On two other flights, he says the gate agents allowed him to board early after initially hesitating. In one case, while cleaning his seat, Mr. Peicker says he found his tray table covered in crumbs from an unknown food.
“We’re dedicated to providing a positive travel experience for all customers," an American Airlines spokeswoman said in an email.
After The Wall Street Journal reached out to American for comment, Mr. Peicker says he spoke with a company representative about his concerns and was offered a $150 credit.
He says he has had positive experiences traveling with his allergies. On a Delta Air Lines flight to Mexico in July, he says that flight attendants asked the passengers seated near him not to eat foods that might endanger him and that the pilot made an announcement regarding his allergy.
Airlines’ policies on allergies differ widely. Delta and JetBlue Airways are among the carriers that let people note their allergies when booking a flight online. Travelers on United Airlines must contact customer support after booking. If a passenger notifies an airline of an allergy in advance, some airlines will change the food offered on flights.
In recent months, the DOT has received formal complaints against Southwest Airlines and United regarding their treatment of passengers with food allergies. A 2019 DOT order in response to complaints involving American Airlines stated that not letting passengers with allergies preboard puts an airline in violation of the Air Carrier Access Act, a law that prohibits airlines from discriminating against people with disabilities. American revised its preboarding policy, and the complaints were dismissed.
A DOT spokeswoman said in an email that passengers who need additional time to wipe down their seating areas before a flight must be allowed to preboard. The spokeswoman added that airlines can request that passengers provide a medical certificate, such as a written statement from a doctor, saying the passenger can safely fly, as a condition of travel.
Boarding before other passengers is the most important step travelers with food allergies can take to prevent an in-flight reaction, says Lianne Mandelbaum, founder of No Nut Traveler, a nonprofit focused on passengers with food allergies.
“Humans are messy, and you don’t know who sat in the seat before you," she says. Beyond wiping down seats, some travelers place disposable covers on the seat and armrests to prevent contact.
Allergic reactions can be life-threatening on the ground, let alone in the air. Some carriers include epinephrine autoinjectors that can temporarily relieve the effects of an allergic reaction in their in-flight medical kits. But anyone having a severe allergic reaction must be taken to a hospital quickly for additional treatment.
Preboarding is an issue with many airlines because the time it takes to board an aircraft has a direct impact on profitability, says Ahmed Abdelghany, associate dean for research at O’Maley College of Business at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Boarding flights quickly is critical to maintaining the tight turnaround times that allow airlines to operate more flights—and prevent complaints from passengers eager to leave the airport.
“You don’t make money on the ground—you make money when the aircraft is flying from point to point," he says.
Southwest says it stopped allowing passengers with severe peanut allergies to preboard in September. That prompted a group of advocacy organizations and nonprofits to file a DOT complaint against the airline. A Southwest spokesman attributed the change to “an unintentional internal miscommunication." The airline reverted to the old policy on Dec. 15. The spokesman said Southwest receives a very low number of requests from food-allergic travelers at booking.
Advocates argue that Southwest’s policy might not help people with other food allergies, since the written policy only refers to people with nut allergies.
“When Southwest flip-flops back and forth on compliance with the law, that creates confusion in the people on the ground who have to implement these policies with passengers, and it makes it that much more likely that even people with peanut allergies will be denied preboarding," says Mary Vargas, a lawyer representing the allergy groups in the DOT complaint.
United is the subject of a DOT complaint filed by an unnamed business traveler who said she was kicked off a flight in June after disclosing her severe food allergy to a flight attendant. In the complaint, the traveler said she incurred over $1,400 in additional travel expenses after renting a car to reach her destination. Ms. Vargas also represents the traveler in the United complaint. A United spokeswoman said the airline doesn’t comment on active cases. The DOT declined to comment on the pending complaints.
United recently updated its policy concerning customers with food allergies to say that people with severe allergies can notify flight attendants to request an allergy buffer zone around their seat. Flight attendants would request nearby passengers not to eat foods containing the allergen, but United warns that it can’t prevent passengers from consuming food they have brought on the aircraft.
Marissa Williamson, a 21-year-old college student from Woodstock, Ga., says she was heading home after visiting family in Malaysia when she was removed from a Turkish Airlines flight after she disclosed her nut allergy.
“All I asked was that they make a verbal announcement over the intercom, or at least to the section around me, so that people I was flying close to were aware," Ms. Williamson says.
She says she was escorted off the plane. She says that airline staff later told her that she was denied service because she hadn’t informed them of her allergy at least 48 hours before the flight. The airline’s website makes no reference to this policy in its section on allergies, but it does request passengers to give notice about their allergies at least 48 hours before a flight to receive special meals.
Since then, she says she has received no refund or reimbursement from Turkish Airlines, which didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.
Ms. Williamson returned to the U.S. five days later on another airline. She says she didn’t disclose her allergy to that airline to avoid getting kicked off again.
Not disclosing an allergy to the flight crew is a risky choice if flying alone, Ms. Vargas says, since flight attendants might be delayed in aiding a passenger having a reaction if they weren’t previously aware of the condition.
Allergic reactions account for 2% to 4% of in-flight medical events, according to a study published in August in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. The incidence of in-flight allergic emergencies requiring the use of epinephrine administration was one case per 12.5 million passengers, the study found.
Concerns regarding liability might prevent the airline industry from adopting more accommodations and standardization for travelers with food allergies, Dr. Abdelghany says. An airline doesn’t want to be held liable for an allergic reaction a passenger might experience during a flight as a result, he says.