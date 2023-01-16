Travelers with food allergies fight for early boarding

Matthew Peicker, a 20-year-old college student from New Hampshire, is allergic to peanuts and tree nuts. During a September trip, Mr. Peicker took four American Airlines flights. On one of his return flights from Las Vegas to Charlotte, N.C., he says the gate agent said he couldn’t preboard, a violation of the carrier’s policy. On two other flights, he says the gate agents allowed him to board early after initially hesitating. In one case, while cleaning his seat, Mr. Peicker says he found his tray table covered in crumbs from an unknown food.