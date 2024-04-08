Trinamool Congress MPs detained by Delhi Police amid 24-hour dharna outside Election Commission office
Leading politicians from the Trinamool Congress began a 24-hour dharna outside the Election Commission office in Delhi on Monday afternoon. The Opposition MPs have sought a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department.
