Trinamool Congress MPs detained by Delhi Police amid 24-hour dharna outside Election Commission office

Livemint

Leading politicians from the Trinamool Congress began a 24-hour dharna outside the Election Commission office in Delhi on Monday afternoon. The Opposition MPs have sought a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department.

The Delhi Police detained several Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday during a protest outside the Election Commission office. Leading politicians from the TMC had began a 24-hour dharna on Monday afternoon following a meeting with a full bench of the poll body. The Opposition MPs have sought a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department.

“...We have appealed to the Election Commission to change the chiefs of NIA, CBI, ED and Income Tax and we are sitting on a 24-hour peaceful protest with this demand..." said TMC MP Dola Sen. 

More to come…

Published: 08 Apr 2024, 05:26 PM IST
