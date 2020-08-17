Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Trinamool MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.

Trinamool MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST PTI

  • The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back
  • He had developed complications of heart and kidney

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, party sources said. He was 76.

The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said.

He died this morning, a senior party leader said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.

