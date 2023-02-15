Tripura Assembly Polls: Campaigns end, security deployed as state prepares to vote tomorrow
A total of 28.13 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise on 16 February, to chose their 60 MLAs out of 259 candidates
Tripura Assembly Elections: As the Northeastern state of India prepares for their upcoming state assembly elections that sees Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) vie for power in the state, here's taking a look for what awaits.
