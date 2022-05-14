Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2022, 04:27 PM IST
- The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 pm to pick its new leader
- The move comes just a year before the state goes to polls
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb submitted his resignation before the Governor on Saturday. This comes just a year before the state goes to polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party will meet at 5 pm to elect the new CM. Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers for it.