Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns
- The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 pm to pick its new leader
- The move comes just a year before the state goes to polls
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb submitted his resignation before the Governor on Saturday. This comes just a year before the state goes to polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party will meet at 5 pm to elect the new CM. Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers for it.
