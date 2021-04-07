Health officer of West Tripura district Dr Sangeeta Chakraborty said Deb's samples were collected on Wednesday and a rapid antigen test showed he had the infection
AGARTALA :
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home, he said in a tweet.
"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," he tweeted.