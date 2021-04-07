Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19

Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-191 min read . 02:23 PM IST
- Health officer of West Tripura district Dr Sangeeta Chakraborty said Deb's samples were collected on Wednesday and a rapid antigen test showed he had the infection
AGARTALA : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home, he said in a tweet.
"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," he tweeted.
Health officer of West Tripura district Dr Sangeeta Chakraborty said Deb's samples were collected on Wednesday and a rapid antigen test showed he had the infection.
"We have collected samples for reconfirmation through an RT-PCR test," she added.
Two members of Deb's family had tested positive for the disease in August last year.
