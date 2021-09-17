Troop disengagement essential for better ties, India tells China

The border standoff between India and China erupted in May last year, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both countries boosted their deployments, rushing inoldiers and heavy weaponry. After many rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the two countries have completed disengagement of troops in two areas Gogra last month and in Pangoing Tso in February. Pull back of troops from a third area – Hot Springs – is yet to happen. Each side currently has about 50,000-60,000 troops still deployed in the region.