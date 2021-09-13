Tropical storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain to Texas, Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center warned the storm could be close to hurricane intensity when it reaches the northwest Gulf Coast later Monday. Life-threatening storm surge could deluge parts of the Texas coast, while substantial rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially in metropolitan areas, it said. The NHC forecast total rainfall of 8 to 16 inches across some coastal areas of Texas through the middle of the week. Parts of the Houston area will see between 10 and 15 inches of rain.