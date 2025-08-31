Trouble for Mahua Moitra? TMC MP booked in Chhattisgarh for ‘objectionable’ remarks against Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has landed herself in trouble with her latest remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Moitra in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for her alleged “objectionable” remarks against Amit Shah.

Charges on Mahua Moitra: The complaint was lodged by a local BJP leader, following which a case was registered against the TMC MP at the Mana police station on Saturday under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc)

197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) The police said that the complainant, Gopal Samanto, alleged that Moitra's remarks were objectionable and unconstitutional.

The complaint also stated that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees were settled in the Mana Camp area in Raipur in 1971, and Moitra's statement has created fear among them, as such remarks may provoke anger from other communities against them.

“...I got the FIR registered with a very heavy heart. Mahua Moitra belongs to my community and she is an MP. She made such an irresponsible statement against Home Minister Amit Shah...This is shamelessness,” Samanto said.

“Such people should have no place in Parliament and they should be boycotted from society too. Such people who are defaming Bengali community...” he added.

What did Mahua Moitra say? Mahua Moitra reportedly sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if the Union Home Minister fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table”.

The TMC MP alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

She allegedly made the statement while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday, the day of an event.

According to media reports, the video posted on social media showed Moitra saying, “He (Amit Shah) keeps saying infiltrators, infiltrators, infiltrators. The border is protected by forces that come under the Home Ministry.”

LiveMint, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Vishnu Deo Sai demands punitive action against TMC MP Responding to the alleged remarks, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take punitive action against her party leader if she does not agree with the remarks, and demanded an apology from the party supremo too.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai wrote, “The remark made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji is not only objectionable but also a serious criminal act.”

“Such audacity to make such remarks would not be possible without the backing of the Trinamool Congress high command and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

He also said that such remarks were an insult to the honour of 140 crore countrymen.

