Trouble in Punjab unit marks Sonia Gandhi’s one year as interim Congress chief

Since Gandhi occupies an interim post, chorus has growing that a more hands on approach is required. Some of the senior most leaders of the party have been vocal on the issue including former union minister and lawmaker Shashi Tharoor who on Sunday told Press Trust of India that it was “unfair to her to expect her to carry this burden indefinitely". Officially, the party said on Sunday that she would continue on the top post till the process for electing new party chief is implemented.