TRS likely to be renamed as Bharata Rashtra Samiti, to emerge as national party

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to be renamed as 'Bharata Rashtra Samiti' (BRS) as the party step toward emerging as a national party
After meeting several Opposition leaders in order to craft a united front before the 2024 general elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to be renamed as 'Bharata Rashtra Samiti' (BRS). TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to announce the new name for the party on Wednesday, considered auspicious in view of Vijayadasami.
The party is planning to reach out to people with the "Telangana good governance model" and will also showcase its government welfare schemes across the country. TRS aims to step towards creating a pan-India presence and effectively take on the BJP.
On its foundation day this year, the TRS had decided to play a key role in national politics and the interests of the country. The party also accused the BJP of "exploiting communal sentiments" for political gain.
Sources from the party informed us that, the general body of the TRS will meet on Wednesday at party headquarters- 'Telangana Bhavan' to pass a resolution affecting the change of name.
The Election Commission of India will also be informed about the changes as per the Representation of People Act and other relevant rules.
The party will focus on promoting its welfare schemes implemented in the state like the 'Rythu Bandhu' support scheme for farmers and the 'Dalit Bandhu' support scheme for Dalits. Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme Rs. 10 lakh is granted to Dalit households to start any business.
TRS also plans to attack BJP over issues like electricity not reaching every village as claimed by the Centre, or over their rejection of the welfare schemes as “freebies", the party sources said.
Telangana Chief Minister announced the national plans of the party in September this year and he even met several opposition leaders (except the Congress) to build a united opposition front. Recently, he also announced that if a non-BJP government is voted to power in 2024, then power would be supplied to farmers across the country.