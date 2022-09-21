True stories of crowdfunding cons

In July last year, a LinkedIn user wrote to Ketto to flag a campaign by a woman called Shashi (Prabha). The campaign page shows she had raised ₹96,411 against a goal of ₹25 lakh for her son’s (Prateek Chauhan) heart treatment. The user got suspicious because he could not find any photo or details of the son on the campaign page, nor a proper address on the invoice. So when he asked for more details, his comments were deleted and he was blocked. A similar campaign in the name of Shashi Prabha was running on Milaap, which too the user reported. Ketto responded with a template reply. When he followed up, he was finally told that “we have stopped the campaign and have put the payout on hold."

