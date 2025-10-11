Trump Announces Visit to Cairo and Jerusalem to Mark Peace Deal

President Donald Trump announced his plans to travel to Cairo and Jerusalem to herald an agreement that has halted the fighting in Gaza and set the stage for Hamas to release hostages the militant group is holding.

Trump told reporters Friday he would be meeting with “a lot of leaders from all over the world” who had been invited to visit Cairo for a ceremony celebrating a deal between Israel and Hamas that would see a truce and the release of hostages.

The president said he also planned to address the Knesset in Israel to mark the agreement, which could portend the end of a two-year conflict that has devastated Gaza and inflamed tensions throughout the region. Trump expressed optimism that the ceasefire would hold and that the area could be rebuilt.

“I think it will hold. They’re all tired of the fighting,” Trump said.

The agreement was secured after negotiations brokered by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to hammer out the terms of a 20-point peace plan Trump had unveiled last week.

The deal is expected to see Hamas free the roughly 20 people taken during the October 2023 attacks who are still alive, alongside the remains of more than two dozen who died in captivity. Israel would release almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while aid to Gaza will be resumed. Israel said that a ceasefire is in effect as of Thursday.

Still, talks are likely to continue over other unresolved issues, including the reconstruction and future governance of Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, disarm and have no role in governing the territory, but the militant group has yet to agree.

Trump indicated that he would not spend a long time in the region because he wanted to return to Washington by Tuesday, when he planned to posthumously award slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

With assistance from Josh Wingrove.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.