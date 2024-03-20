Trump claims 2024 will be rigged, putting Republican turnout at risk
Mariah Timms , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Mar 2024, 04:49 PM IST
SummaryStolen-election claims draw cheers at campaign rallies, but muddle the party’s get-out-the- vote effort.
After making years of unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, Donald Trump is dialing up warnings that there could be an even bigger theft this time around, a tactic that threatens to complicate Republican turnout efforts.
