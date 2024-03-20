Trump claims 2024 will be rigged, putting Republican turnout at risk

The Republican National Committee is in the middle of a multiyear push aimed at maximizing voting before Election Day by encouraging GOP supporters to make use of any voting opportunity they like. The initiative includes the use of get-out-the-vote operatives to collect batches of voters’ ballots to deliver them to the polls—which Republicans previously derided as “ballot harvesting" when practiced by Democrats. Among those endorsing third-party ballot collection is Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and new co-chair of the RNC.