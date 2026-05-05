Trump congratulates PM Modi over ‘historic. decisive' win in West Bengal assembly elections

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ‘historic, decisive’ victory in West Bengal where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently-held assembly elections for the first time since Independence.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory," White House spokesperson Kush Desai told a news agency.

The BJP scripted history by winning 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly election, marking its first victory ever in the state. The incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been reduced to 80 seats in the state.

“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

22 TMC Ministers lost in Bengal A total of 35 ministers from the outgoing government contested elections. Of these 22 lost. This means 63 per cent of the cabinet led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced defeat.

Among those who lost include chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur seat. Mamata Banerjeehas been chief minister for successive terms, and the BJP has never been in power in Bengal before, making the results significant.

Assembly election was held in Bengal in two phase son 23 and 29 April. The election witnessed a record voter turn out of about 92 per cent, highest since Independence. The reuslts were announced on 4 May.

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The BJP also retained Assam, while its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won Puducherry. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF wrested power from the Left parties' alliance, the LDF. But the BJP won three Assembly seats in the coastal state.

People's power has prevailed: Modi PM Modi on Monday said people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed in West Bengal, while in Assam, the NDA's win illustrates the unwavering support for the ruling alliance's emphasis on development.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also said West Bengal has given a spectacular mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and assured the people of the state that the party will do everything possible to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

The PM addressed party workers in party headquarters in the national capital on Monday evening.

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"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal," he said.