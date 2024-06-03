Trump conviction and Biden tapes put new pressure on Mike Johnson
Katy Stech Ferek , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 03:26 PM IST
SummaryThe House speaker must decide whether to schedule a vote on a measure that seeks to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
WASHINGTON—House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) wants to put the GOP on a calmer, more unified track to set up the party for a strong showing in the fall. But first he has another big decision on a contentious vote that could test his narrow majority once again.
