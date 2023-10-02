Trump Goes to Court for Opening of Civil Fraud Trial

The former president is face-to-face with a judge he has criticized repeatedly.

Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan court Monday for the start of a civil-fraud trial that has the potential to cripple his business, calling it the "single greatest witch hunt of all time."

The former president said nothing to New York state Attorney General Letitia James as he entered the courtroom to face her allegations that he and his business falsified asset values for a decade and reaped roughly $250 million in ill-gotten gains. James, a Democrat, is seeking a range of sanctions that would prevent Trump from doing business in New York or with other institutions in the state. And she already secured a sweeping pretrial ruling that ordered the cancellation of business certificates Trump needs to operate in New York.

The former president, dressed in a dark navy suit and azure tie, sat sternly with his arms crossed at the defense table alongside his lawyers in the ceremonial courtroom as the proceedings got under way. Before the proceedings began, Trump in the outside hallway offered harsh criticisms of James and the presiding judge, State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

“We have a racist attorney general who is a horror show, who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she even knew anything about me," he said. He called Engoron a “rogue judge" who has incorrectly valued Trump properties at a tiny fraction of their true worth.

On the courthouse steps, James, who is Black, said that Trump and the other defendants had repeatedly committed fraud and her office would hold them accountable.

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law," she said.

Even after last week’s ruling, there are six claims remaining for trial, relating to insurance fraud, conspiracy and falsifying documents. Those claims require the attorney general to demonstrate some component of fraudulent intent by Trump and proof that the false valuations mattered, the judge has said.

The trial could run through December.

Trump's appearance Monday led to a heavy security presence outside the courthouse. Metal barricades surrounded the perimeter, with New York Police Department officers and court officers stationed at checkpoints. Earlier in the morning, about a dozen anti-Trump demonstrators marched outside the courthouse, holding signs and chanting, "Trump lies all the time."

