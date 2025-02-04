Trump hints at curbs on Musk’s powers after billionaire shakes up Washington
Annie Linskey , Brian Schwartz , Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Feb 2025, 03:12 PM IST
SummaryThe president said Musk won’t have the unfettered ability to dismantle the government, but for now their relationship is holding firm.
WASHINGTON—President Trump on Monday said there were curbs in place to prevent Elon Musk from doing anything in the government without the White House’s blessing, responding to growing confusion about who was overseeing Musk’s push to dismantle multiple agencies.
