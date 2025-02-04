Trump hints at curbs on Musk’s powers after billionaire shakes up Washington

Musk’s approach in his DOGE role mirrors, to an extent, the way he took over Twitter in 2022. At the time, Musk urged those at Twitter who couldn’t commit to working at a high intensity to resign voluntarily. Musk later changed the company’s name to X. After slashing staff, which many speculated would decimate the agency, X continued operating and appeared to have stabilized, proving to be a popular platform for many during the 2024 election. More recently, the company’s financials have been improving, people familiar with the company have said.