A controversial idea to hand even more power to the president
The Economist 5 min read 03 Apr 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Summary
- Impoundment is about to come a step closer
Leading the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) may sound mundane, but the role is one of Washington’s most important. Russell Vought, who did the job for the final two years of Donald Trump’s first term, is poised to return. After a confirmation vote planned for the coming days, he is expected to test the bounds of presidential power as the new administration tries to reshape the federal government.
