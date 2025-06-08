Trump warns Musk of ‘serious consequences’ if he backs Democrats

Issues between Musk and Gor intensified during a mid-March cabinet meeting, where Musk complained extensively about what he said was the slow pace of hiring aides to fill agencies. Musk’s complaints were seen as an effort by Musk to embarrass Gor in front of the cabinet, according to several people familiar with the episode. But Gor was prepared to push back on Musk’s broadsides, and had statistics about the pace of hiring at his fingertips, some of the people said.