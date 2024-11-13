Trump picks Musk, Ramaswamy for government efficiency effort
SummaryThe Tesla CEO endorsed the president-elect’s White House bid and campaigned with him.
WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald Trump picked Tesla CEO Elon Musk and biotech company founder Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, to lead an effort to cut spending, eliminate regulations and restructure federal agencies.
