Trump ready to bypass Congress on border and tariffs
Tarini Parti , Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 17 Jan 2025, 03:46 PM IST
SummaryEmboldened by voter support and past legal wins, the new administration intends to move aggressively and push the limits of presidential authority, while softening some campaign rhetoric.
WASHINGTON—Days before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump made clear in a two-hour private meeting with Senate Republicans that he wouldn’t wait on them to start implementing his biggest policy priorities: overhauling the immigration system and dramatically reshaping the country’s relationship with its economic allies and adversaries.
