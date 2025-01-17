Trump ready to bypass Congress on border and tariffs

Trump will return to Washington emboldened by legal wins during his first term, such as a travel ban blocking citizens of several Muslim-majority nations, which was ultimately affirmed by the Supreme Court. By the time Trump left office, the ban included around a dozen countries, including Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan and Iran, although it was ended by Biden when he took office. Trump has signaled he will reinstate the ban, and the new version could include even more countries. Trump’s advisers have been debating which countries to include, according to a transition official and others familiar with the plan.