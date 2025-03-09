President Donald Trump said Volodymyr Zelenskiy will eventually make a natural-resources deal with the US, while accusing the Ukrainian president of “taking candy from a baby” in maximizing US military aid during the Biden years.

Trump also repeated his assertion in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures ’that Zelenskiy was ungrateful in their acrimonious White House meeting on Feb. 28, which stymied the resources agreement and Trump’s cease-fire diplomacy. After intense US pressure on Zelenskiy to stop fighting, Ukrainian and US officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia this week to resume discussions.

Asked whether he expects Zelenskiy to come back and sign the resources deal, Trump said, “Yes, I think so. I think it’ll happen.”

Zelenskiy “took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby,” Trump said, referring to former President Joe Biden. “And I just don’t think he’s grateful.”

Trump’s administration says the proposed deal on critical minerals represents a US economic commitment to Ukraine’s security as Trump presses Zelenskiy to agree to a cease-fire with Russia. Trump’s policy shifts have raised concern in Europe about how to protect Ukraine militarily in the future.

Asked whether he’d be “comfortable” if Ukraine didn’t survive as an independent country, he said Ukraine “may not survive anyway.”

“But we have some weaknesses with Russia,” he added. “You know, it takes two.”

Since the White House blowup, Trump suspended military aid and intelligence assistance in an effort to persuade Zelenskiy to agree to a truce that would enable negotiations to halt the three-year Russian invasion.

Zelenskiy said Thursday he was open to a cease-fire if Russia agreed to halt air strikes and naval operations in the first sign he’s willing to consider a halt to the fighting.

