Trump Shares Editorial Critical of Putin After Setback in Talks

President Donald Trump appeared to signal his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin by sharing a New York Post editorial that sharply criticizes the Kremlin and argues Trump should “turn up the heat” on Russia.

Trump in a social-media post on Wednesday shared the editorial, titled “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace,” without making any additional remarks.

The editorial highlights Trump’s optimism earlier this week after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over progress toward a peace deal and the blow those hopes suffered on Monday after a call between the US leader and Putin. Putin informed Trump that Russia would revise its negotiating position in the negotiations, claiming that Ukrainian drones had targeted one of his residences.

The editorial casts doubt on Russia’s allegations, which have been denied by Ukraine, saying that “on cue, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chose lies, hatred, and death instead.”

And it lays out the case for escalating penalties on Russia in terms personal to the president.

“Just as he did in Alaska, Putin was offered peace and instead spat in America’s eye,” the Post editorial reads, adding that “Vladimir Putin is not an honest broker who can see reason, nor a business opportunity to be unlocked.”

The newspaper lists Russia’s support for Iran, as well as its backing for Venezuela’s leadership, to argue that “across the world, Russia is opposing Trump’s agenda.”

“The answer should not be more concessions, but a bigger stick,” the editorial says. “Kyiv has done its part. The onus should be on Putin to step up or face more stringent sanctions and more deadly weapons in Ukraine.”

Ukraine has denied the attack allegations, casting them as a Russian fabrication aimed at derailing the peace talks. Trump, though, told reporters earlier this week that he was “very angry” about the purported incident.

“It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive,” Trump said. “It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

The paper’s editorial flatly rejected Russia’s explanation of events, arguing that “common sense points to an invented or embellished narrative to give Russia an excuse to reject Trump’s progress.”

The Post concludes its editorial: “Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat.”

