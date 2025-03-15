President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at reducing the scope of eight federal agencies as part of his campaign to downsize the US government.

The action eliminates non-statutory functions and reduces others for these entities called “unnecessary” in a White House fact sheet.

Groups affected are the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the US Agency for Global Media, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, the Minority Business Development Agency and the Arctic Research Commission.

The US Agency for Global Media oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and other news organizations.

The move is the latest from the administration that’s working with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to carry out mass firings of federal workers and wholesale elimination of agencies such as the US Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Opponents are turning to the courts to lay down restraints on the effort, spearheaded by Elon Musk, with mixed results.

“Cutting these governmental entities will save taxpayer dollars, reduce unnecessary government spending, and streamline government priorities,” according to the fact sheet Friday.

Trump also signed an order to suspend security clearances held by some lawyers at Paul Weiss, according to a social media post from a White House official. That’s the third prominent law firm the president has singled out over its work for Democrats.

