Trump dives into political unknown with tariff plan
Alex Leary , Meridith McGraw , Jasmine Li , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Apr 2025, 04:55 PM IST
SummarySome Trump allies worry the president’s expansive tariff plans could backfire with voters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—President Trump promised a new American golden age. But the immediate fallout from his expansive tariffs has been a shuddering stock market and rising fears of a recession.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less