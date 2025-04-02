Trump attorney studied options for third presidential term

The mixed messaging from Trump and his team has led to speculation online and at Washington cocktail parties. One theory: that Trump could run on a ticket as the vice president with JD Vance (or someone else) at the top. That person would then step aside and Trump would become president again. This theory still puts Trump crosswise with the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, which states “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of president" is eligible to be vice president.